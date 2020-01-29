More clouds, flurries, and freezing drizzle

From Storm Team 5…

This January has been warm! 38 out of the last 40 days have been in “above average” territory with only more mild temps on the way to end the month. Right now, we are tied for the 4th warmest January on record. Here’s how it stacks up:

This list shows the average of January temperatures and the corresponding years. This year is tied for the 4th warmest start to January on record (for 28 days).

Another mild day out there even with a lack of sunshine on Wednesday. Clouds hold with more spotty flurries or freezing drizzle possible which could create black ice on untreated roads and sidewalks. Temperatures will mainly stay in the 20s, topping out around 29 degrees in the afternoon.

Tonight, a few of those flurries or patches of drizzle may continue, especially by Lake Michigan. Overnight lows fall to 20 degrees.

Tomorrow may begin with more flurries or drizzle, otherwise mostly cloudy and 29 degrees.

Friday may bring our next chance for a small layer of snow. Scattered snow showers may bring around an inch or less of accumulation. The high is 32 degrees.

WARMER WEATHER returns this weekend. By Sunday our thermometers may get close to 40!