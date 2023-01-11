The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Two low pressure systems sit north of Green Bay and is why we are seeing this dreary weather stick around.

Expect most of the precipitation from today to stay primarily north of Green Bay into tonight. Patchy fog returns this evening as well. Expect temps tonight to drop to below freezing, so any wet roads will turn ice and slippery for your morning commute tomorrow.

Cloudy skies remain into tomorrow, with a slight chance for a wintry mix throughout the entire day. Highs will be in the mid 30s. Winds pick back up tomorrow as well with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Friday morning starts off cloudy, but the clouds clear late and we turn partly sunny and dry heading into the weekend.