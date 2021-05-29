More clouds for tomorrow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies from a beautiful Saturday will continue overnight. Low temperatures will once again be chilly around 40 degrees. Frost is possible north with temperatures being a little cooler.

Tomorrow: Some sunshine to start off the day, however clouds will then move in making the day mostly cloudy. Highs temperatures around 70 degrees.

Memorial Day / Monday: Partly cloudy skies in the morning hours. By the early afternoon, some showers and storms are possible up north. Eventually, a few of those showers and storms will try to hold together into the rest of our coverage area.

Next Week: Temperatures in the 70s will become a regular. By weeks end, highs could be in the mid to upper 80s.