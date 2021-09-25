More clouds move in Sunday

Tonight: Clouds will gradually increase throughout the night with a warm front to our west. Low temperatures will still be cool in the upper 40s.

Sunday: A few showers will be possible waking up tomorrow up north and in Door county. Everyone else should remain dry in the morning to go along with mostly cloudy skies which will linger throughout Sunday. High temperatures in the low 70s.

Next Week: Partly cloudy skies Monday, before sunshine opens up mid-week. Multiple days will have highs in the 70s with the next rain chance, not until the start of October.

