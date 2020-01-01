More clouds tonight but dry

Your first afternoon of 2020

We started out pretty sunny. We have picked up more clouds. A chilly start but warming up a bit. We will have a southwest wind 10-15 miles per hour. Any wind this time of year likely adds a chill.

Some moisture west

If you look west of Wisconsin, you see some clouds and colors (pink, green). We could get some sprinkles out of it later this afternoon and during the day tomorrow. Not likely to add up to anything. Even what could come our way this weekend looks minor.

y day planner



When you take into account that 25 degrees is a normal January high, the next week looks good. Fairly mild with no major systems.