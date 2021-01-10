More cloudy weather early this week, some changes later on

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Our Sunday forecast will look similar to the last several days as clouds will blanket most of the area with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s for highs. The best chance for any sunshine today will be across the north. Winds will be under 10 mph out of the west.

A few breaks in the clouds are possible at times tonight. Otherwise, we’ll have plenty of clouds with lows in the teens for most areas.

The first half of this upcoming work week will remain on the quiet side with temperatures in the lower 30s. Tuesday will bring the best chance for more sunshine. Clouds then build right back in by Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 30s.

Our next storm system will give the area a chance for a mix of rain and snow as highs warm into the upper 30s ahead of a cold front. Behind the front gusty winds will bring in cooler air for Friday with a few lingering snow showers. Highs by early next weekend should settle into the 20s.