More cold and snow this week

High pressure building into the area tonight will clear out our skies and lead to some very cold temperatures. Lows for many of us will drop into the single digits and low teens. A north wind at 10-20 mph will put wind chill values below zero late Monday night and into Tuesday morning. Many low temperature records could be broken early Tuesday morning as well.

Wind chill values Tuesday morning

Tuesday will feature plenty of sunshine, but it will be a very cold day with highs only in the upper teens and low 20s. A northwest wind will turn to the southwest late in the day. That breeze combined with the cold temperatures will keep temperatures in this single digits through much of the day.

High temperatures Tuesday

Cloud cover will begin to return late Tuesday ahead of our next storm system which will bring snow to the area as early as Wednesday morning. That snow will continue through much of the afternoon before departing the area Wednesday evening. Snowfall accumulations on Wednesday will be in the 2-4″ range with some lighter totals further north.

Snow potential Wednesday

Dry weather returns the rest of the work week with highs in the low to middle 30s. This will still be near ten degrees below average for that time of the year.