From Storm Team 5…

Expect more clouds and chilly air to start our new week. Highs will be in the mid/upper 30s with a light SE wind.

Monday night we will have a storm system take aim at us, and with cold air in place, the precipitation will likely fall as snow or a wintry mix near the lakeshore.

This will not be a major storm, but certainly a sign that we done with the late season warmth and winter is ramping up. Expect an inch or two for most spots, with more of a mix near the lakeshore.

We will have a flurry or light snow shower passing through on Thursday and Friday with the cold air of the season blowing in for the upcoming weekend.