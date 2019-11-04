More cold, more snow this week

From Storm Team 5…

Mostly cloudy for Monday, and it’s not impossible to see additional sprinkles or flurries, however, the chance for precipitation is low. Winds could get breezy from time to time, out of the west from 10 to 20 miles per hour. High temperatures slightly lower than normal, topping out in the low to mid 40s – but this will be the WARMEST DAY OF THE WEEK!

Tonight, clouds depart and chilly temperatures move in. The low tonight is 25 degrees.

Looks like a nice day tomorrow, kind of. Sunshine will return to the forecast, but it will be a cold fall day!!! The high is is 34 degrees.

Late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning will bring our next chance for SNOW. Not the biggest snow ever, but it appears a chunk of the area could pick up 1″ to 2″, with isolated communities close to 3″. That will be enough to bring slick spots on our streets for the morning/early afternoon commute for Wednesday.