From Storm Team 5…

Expect partly cloudy skies tonight into tomorrow as high pressure builds in allowing lots of sunshine for your Friday afternoon! Highs will still be cool in the lower 40s.

Late Friday night, a low-pressure system builds in from the south and will bring late cloud cover to the area. By 7 am early Saturday, we will start to see snow showers build in for areas along and southeast of the Fox River Valley.

These will linger throughout the area until the afternoonof Saturday, with the heaviest snow band sitting south and east of Oshkosh — where 3 to as much as 6″ of snow could fall.

We will turn dry and partly cloudy by bedtime Saturday.