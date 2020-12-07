More December warmth, then rain and snow chances return

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

The cloud cover was widespread on Monday and these low level clouds will stick around through the overnight hours. Lows will cool into the low to middle 20s with a light west wind.

Tuesday will bring a good amount of cloud cover to Northeast Wisconsin once again. Winds will pick up out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Temperatures will moderate into the middle 40s on Wednesday under a mostly sunny sky. Thursday is looking like another nice day with highs in the low to middle 40s as clouds begin to move in ahead of our next storm system.

Our attention turns to Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure moves into the western Great Lakes. Rain showers will be possible later in the day Friday, but as cooler air wraps into the system Saturday we could see some of that rain transition over to snow. Below shows guidance from two computer models for noon on Saturday showing the difference in the placement of the snow. Stay tuned over the next few days as the forecast becomes more clear.





By Sunday gusty winds will bring in colder air to end the weekend. We’re looking dry early next week with highs around average.