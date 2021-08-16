More fantastic weather starts the week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More of the same sticking around for Monday. High pressure still in control of the forecast which will bring us plenty of sunshine. Highs jump to the lower 80s, with mid and upper 70s by the lake with a south wind from 5 to 10 miles per hour. Humidity stays relatively low.

Tonight should remain mostly clear with a nighttime low of 56 degrees. Light south-southwest winds by the evening.

Tomorrow keeps the nice weather rolling with mostly sunny skies and a high of 82 degrees. Humidity will not be a problem. South winds in the afternoon from 5 to 10 miles per hour.