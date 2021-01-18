More flakes to kick off the week, cooler air Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds, patchy flurries and light snow showers setting up Monday for the start of the new work and school week. These flurries may lead to a dusting or light coating of snow in some spots, but nothing that will require the shovel. Highs get close to 30 degrees. West winds only at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will be cloudy in the evening with a chance for the skies to open up a bit for clearing overnight. Low temperatures will be around 15 degrees, and winds a touch higher than the day from 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Any clearing tonight will lead to a decent shot at sunshine on Tuesday. Some sun in the morning followed up by arriving afternoon clouds. The high drops to 21 degrees, which is the first time in a long time that highs are below normal. The average high is 24 degrees.