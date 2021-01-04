More freezing fog, then some evening snow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Surprise, surprise. More freezing fog and gray weather as we step into the new work week on Monday. Watch out for some slick spots on the roads where frost has deposited or ice has formed. Clouds will stay thick and temps will slowly rise to the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Late in the afternoon, a few flurries or a light wintry mix will move in from the west along a cold front.





The cold front will bring the best chance for a quick snow shower or light wintry mix during the evening. This could lead to a light coating of snow, but nothing over an inch. That tapers off overnight with a low of 25 degrees.

Tomorrow will be our next shot at some sunshine. Clouds may break up for partly sunny conditions with temps well above average again around 35 degrees.