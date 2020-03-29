More gloomy weather Sunday, but sunshine returns Monday

A strong storm system moving through the state will bring more rain showers to the region throughout Sunday. The day will feature plenty of clouds with gloomy conditions and highs in the low to middle 40s. Light winds Sunday morning will eventually turn out of the west by the afternoon and become blustery sustained at 10-25 mph with gusts over 30 likely. These west winds could lead to ice moving across the bay and impacting the eastern shores of the bay and Lake Winnebago.





Rain showers will begin to taper tonight. There could be a light wintry mix across far northern Wisconsin near the WI/UP border. Otherwise, the night will feature plenty of clouds with gusty northwest winds and lows in the middle 30s. Additional rainfall through Sunday night will be under a quarter of an inch for most areas.

The storm system moves to our northeast by Monday and will bring drier conditions and more sunshine back to the area. Winds will remain gusty out of the northwest at 10-20 mph with highs in the middle 40s. Clouds will start to move back into the state Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures near average in the mid to upper 40s.

A slight chance for rain returns to the forecast late Thursday with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 40s. Rain is looking more likely into Friday as highs get a boost into the lower 50s. An early look at next weekend shows a chance for light rain on Saturday with highs near 50.