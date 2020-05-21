1  of  2
More gorgeous spring weather before weekend rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Another gorgeous day incoming for Thursday as we nearly repeat the forecast. We’ll have plenty of sunshine out there with just a few clouds here and there. That sun takes temps back to the low to mid 70s, just a touch cooler by the lake and bay.

Tonight some clouds roll in from the south giving us a partly cloudy sky, but it will be pleasant again with calm winds and a low of 51 degrees.

Tomorrow stays relatively warm, but the sun will be covered up by even more clouds. There could also be a stray sprinkle out west. The high is 71 degrees.

Saturday brings a high of 73 degrees. We’ll have partly sunny skies in the morning, then a chance of rain comes in for the afternoon and evening.

Sunday will be a warm and humid day with a high up to 80! Once again, partly sunny skies, but the added humidity could help to produce a pop-up shower or thunderstorm for the second half of the day.

More heat and humidity for Memorial Day on Monday with temps around 80 degrees. It’s a cold front swiping through the state that will bring yet another chance for showers and thunderstorms.

