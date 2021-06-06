Warm & muggy this week, few chances for rain

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clouds will pass through from time to time. Most of us will be dry with lows on the mild side in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Monday: More heat and humidity will continue with partly sunny skies. We will have a chance for a pop-up afternoon t-storm. Highs hit near 90 degrees again, cooler near the water.

Scattered afternoon thunderstorms develop on Tuesday with highs pushing 90 degrees once again. Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 80s most of the week with conditions looking to remain rather dry. Only small rain chances enter the forecast next weekend with highs still quite warm for the middle of June.