More heat and storm chances this week

Showers and thunderstorms will come to an end this evening with gradual clearing expected late tonight. Areas of patchy fog could develop with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We will have a dry and sunny start to Tuesday, but another round of showers and storms are possible by the afternoon. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with highs in the low to middle 80s.

Dry weather returns on Wednesday with temperatures in the middle 80s before more scattered showers and storms enter the forecast Thursday and Friday.