The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Isolated rain showers this evening will give way to a mainly clear sky the rest of the night. Lows will remain mild in the 60s with a west wind at 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Warm temperatures move back for the afternoon. It won’t be overly humid, but highs will reach the mid to upper 80s for most areas with a west wind.

Friday will be another very warm day with a few clouds passing through. Hot and humid weather is likely to start the weekend. Showers and storms may also impact any outdoor plans you have to start the weekend. Drier conditions move in for Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s. Temperatures will hold near average through the first half of next week in the lower 80s.