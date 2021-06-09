More high heat and humidity this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Back to the sunshine, heat and humidity on Wednesday. The northeast wind will bring many cool communities by the lake and bayshore where it will stay in the 70s and low 80s – while inland locations reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny and the threat for pop-up thundershowers will stay outside of the WFRV coverage area.

Tonight will bring just a few clouds, and a humid night with a low of 65 degrees. Some patchy areas of dense fog may develop in low lying areas overnight.

Mostly sunny and humid again Thursday with a high close to 90 degrees away from the water. A line up of showers and storms will fire up along a boundary to our north, and that will bring a small chance for thunderstorms later in the day only for far northern communities.