More hit/miss t-storms as muggy air lingers

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Plenty of clouds and mugginess out there as the new work week begins. Monday will also be a little rainy for some! Highest rain chances will be to the south – with isolated t-storms in the morning, and staying hit or miss into the afternoon. The muggy high will be around 78 degrees. SSE winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight should bring some dry weather back for all areas in the evening and overnight. With additional rain and high dew points, we could very easily see some dense fog form across many communities overnight. The low is 67 degrees with light winds.

Tomorrow will have fog in the morning burning off with sunshine. A cold front in the afternoon/early evening will bring a broken line of thunderstorms for another rain chance – this time any storms could turn severe with damaging winds, hail and heavy rain.