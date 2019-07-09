More humidity Tuesday, some rain on the way

From Storm Team 5…

HAZY SUNSHINE out there as smoke from Canadian wildfires continues to impact our part of the state. Those conditions will continue to improve through today and into Wednesday.

Mostly sunny skies and south winds will crank those temperatures into the mid 80s for the afternoon, cooler lakeside, and you’ll notice MORE HUMIDITY bringing a muggy afternoon and evening.

Tonight, increasing clouds will give way to a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms after bedtime – and the timing should mainly after 9pm and through the overnight.

Any showers should be gone by daybreak Wednesday. For most of the day you can expect partly sunny skies, with mild and muggy conditions. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 80s. Later in the afternoon and evening, we’ll have a chance for some spotty thunderstorms along a cold front – and given the timing there could be some SEVERE WEATHER potential should these storm fire up.

Thursday, dry weather returns as sunshine tries to emerge. You’ll notice a big drop in humidity again, and temperatures should also take a hit as we only reach 78 in the afternoon.

Mostly sunny for Friday with a high of 84.

We’ll be watching for a slight chance of rain on Saturday, otherwise it will be a partly to mostly sunny day with more humidity and a high in the mid 80s.

Sunday, mostly sunny again and 86 degrees wrapping up next weekend.

Monday, a few pop-up thunderstorms could be possible with the heat of the day in the afternoon and evening. 87 degrees is the forecast high.