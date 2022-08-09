The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: High pressure moving over the state tonight will bring more quiet weather to the area. Lows will cool into the 50s and lower 60s with a light wind.

Wednesday: The day will begin with sunny skies, but a cold front moving southward will bring a few more clouds for the late afternoon and early evening. Those clouds could also bring a few spotty rain shower to parts of the area especially south of Hwy. 29. It’ll be a warmer and muggy day with temperatures in the low to middle 80s.

Gorgeous weather returns Thursday and Friday with highs in the 70s. Our next chance for rain showers will move in Saturday with temperatures in the upper 70s. We’ll have more clouds late in the weekend and early next week with small rain chances remaining in the forecast.