The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mostly cloudy sky is expected with a flurry or two possible. Lows will cool into the lower 20s for most with a light north wind.

Tuesday: Another quick moving system will bring a decent amount of cloud cover to the area. Flurries and light snow showers will favor locations south of Green Bay. Very little accumulation is anticipated. Highs will be in the middle range of the 30s.

Yet another system moves in Wednesday which will bring a chance of snow to northern Wisconsin. Thursday will feature more sunshine before snow showers move into the southern half of the state as we wrap up the work week. An early look at the weekend shows temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under a mostly cloudy sky.