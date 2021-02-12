More light snow into the weekend

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s a slippery morning commute on Friday! The light snow from last night brought a coating of fresh, fluffy snow before the start of the day. The snowflakes will taper off in intensity through the morning, and go away completely this afternoon. Clouds will even break up for a little sunshine with more sun to the north, and more cloud cover to the south. The high is 12 degrees, but it will feel cooler than that with the wind.

Tonight will bring increasing clouds with a low of -1 degrees, slightly warmer by the lake. More snow comes in with our next system very late tonight into early Saturday.

That snow will continue for many hours of Saturday. It begins early and lasts into the afternoon for the first day of sturgeon spearing on Lake Winnebago! The snow could bring another inch or two around the Fox Cities and lakeshore, while northwest of Appleton and Green Bay will likely stay under an inch. The high is 10 degrees, but once again feeling like it’s below zero with the wind chill.

Sunday will not have snow, but it will be cold! A mix of sun and clouds and a high of 4 degrees! Double digit below zero chills are likely most of the day.