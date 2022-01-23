More light snow Sunday night, chilly air stays in place

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to middle teens.

Tonight: A quick moving system will bring cloudy skies and light snow showers to the area. Accumulations for most will remain under one inch. Lows will dip into the single digits.

Flurries will come to an end early Monday morning with some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. A pair of cool days are expected Tuesday and Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will move through on Thursday which will bring an increase in clouds and a few spotty snow showers. Highs drop back into the teens Friday before we reach back closer to 20 early next weekend.