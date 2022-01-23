More light snow Sunday night, chilly air stays in place

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to middle teens.

Tonight: A quick moving system will bring cloudy skies and light snow showers to the area. Accumulations for most will remain under one inch. Lows will dip into the single digits.

Flurries will come to an end early Monday morning with some breaks in the clouds by the afternoon. A pair of cool days are expected Tuesday and Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front will move through on Thursday which will bring an increase in clouds and a few spotty snow showers. Highs drop back into the teens Friday before we reach back closer to 20 early next weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

HS Sports Xtra: State's top teams roll in FRCC, FVA

Green Bay men oust Detroit at home

Bay frontrunners Green Bay East, West De Pere survive Thursday battles

Kimberly vs. Appleton East

NHM boys hockey uses discipline to get off to hot start

HS Sports Xtra: Ashwaubenon stuns No. 1 De Pere; FRCC & FVA highlights

More Weather