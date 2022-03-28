The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: Clear skies early this evening will give way to more cloud cover through the night. Lows will cool into the teens and 20s again with a light south wind.

Tuesday: Any sunshine early in the day will be replaced with overcast conditions as our next storm system gets closer to Wisconsin. Highs will be in the upper 30s with a southeast breeze developing.

A wintry mix and rain combo will arrive Tuesday night. This could lead to icy conditions northwest of Green Bay through Wednesday morning. The wintry mix will transition over to rain through the day on Wednesday as highs push into the lower 50s. Cooler air will give us some scattered snow showers on Thursday as the storm moves away from the state. Friday looks quiet before more spotty rain and snow showers return to start next weekend with highs in the middle 40s.