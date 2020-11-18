More November warmth Thursday

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Increasing clouds and a southerly wind will keep temperatures on the mild side tonight. Lows will be in the middle 30s to the north with lower 40s south of Hwy. 29.

High temperatures will be well above average on Thursday as we make a push for the upper 50s to lower 60s. It will come with breezy conditions once again out of the southwest under a mostly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will cool into the middle 40s on Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. The forecast for opening weekend of the gun-deer season is looking much drier on Saturday as a storm system looks to miss us to our south. There could be a few light rain or snow showers on Sunday with temperatures in the lower 40s.

We’ll get back into the sunshine Monday before another system looks to move into the region on Tuesday. That could bring more rain and snow chances with highs in the upper 30s.



