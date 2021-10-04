More October 70s on the way, rain later this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A mainly cloudy start to the overnight will give way to gradually clearing. It’ll be a quiet night with lows in the lower 50s north and upper 50s south.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly cloudy with temperatures back above average in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday is looking like a nice weather day as we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the lower 70s. Clouds return for Thursday and Friday which will bring a chance for scattered light rain showers as highs remain in the 70s. The weekend will remain mild with temperatures around 10 degrees above average, but we could have a few more rain showers move through Saturday night and Sunday morning.