More of a treat than a trick for Halloween

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Saturday night skies go from clear to cloudy as a cold front starts to move into the state. Temps go as low as the upper 30s to the north and the lower 40s to the south.

Sunday will have some spooky clouds in the morning as that cold front will be right overhead. At the very most, a couple sprinkles may come down, but most communities will be dry! Skies start to let some sun in for the afternoon, but by that point we will have winds cranking up from the northwest. Expect a ghoulish breeze going from 15 to 30 miles per hour! The highs will be upper 40s to around 50 degrees.

Halloween night will start partly cloudy and go clear during trick-or-treat hours. Upper 40s and breezy to start the romp for candy, and lower 40s heading home with bags full.