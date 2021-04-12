More of the same: Cloudy and rainy

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

The weather won’t change much from the weekend as more of the same comes back Monday. Some areas of patchy fog to start, along with partly cloudy skies. Unfortunately, a few will start with showers in the morning, and the rain will become scattered this afternoon with more off/on rain chances. Temps will be very close to Sunday with a high near 56 degrees.

Tonight, the scattered showers from the afternoon will break apart and head for dodge, leaving a partly cloudy sky once again overnight. The low is 39 degrees.

More clouds for tomorrow, plus a little cooler with highs just short of 50 degrees. Later in the day, a few more rain showers may come back – and with cooler temps at night, some may experience some wet snow mixing with the rain, especially up north.