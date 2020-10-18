More rain and snow chances ahead this week

The latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

Sunday morning will bring lots of clouds to the area as a cold front continues to move east of the state. An early morning light rain shower to the south will come to an end with drier weather in the forecast for the afternoon. Skies will clear out late in the day as well with highs around 40 to the north and low to middle 40s south with a west breeze.

A dry and chilly night is ahead with partly cloudy skies. Lows will dip to near 20 across the northern portion of the viewing area with upper 20s to the south.

Early day sunshine on Monday will be replaced with more cloud cover throughout the day. High temperatures will remain on the cool side in the lower 40s. Our next storm system then arrives Tuesday which will bring rain to Green Bay and the Valley Tuesday afternoon and evening. Areas around Shawano and northwest could see a mix of slushy snow and rain during this event. Minor slushy snow accumulations are possible northwest of Shawano.

We’ll dry out Wednesday with lots of clouds sticking around. Another system will pull some warmer air northward into northeast Wisconsin Thursday and Friday where highs will get into the low to middle 50s. Rain showers will be likely for most of the area Thursday and early Friday, but northern areas could once again see wet snow fall where cooler air is expected. Behind that system more cold air arrives in time for next weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE