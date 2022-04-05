The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: A very slow moving storm system will bring clouds back to the area through the night along with a band of rain showers. Some of the rain could fall heavy at times late tonight with lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be out of the east at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: If you’re lucky, a few peeks of sunshine could be in your early to start Wednesday, but clouds will quickly return along with the scattered rain showers. Highs will get a little boost into the lower range of the 50s with a south breeze.

Cloudy skies with on and off rain or snow showers will take us through Thursday and Friday with chilly temperatures in the 40s. The weekend will start out drier with highs in the middle 40s. There is a slight chance for a rain showers Sunday, but most of us should remain dry. Scattered showers with highs in the 50s are expected as we begin next week.