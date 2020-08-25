More rain chances ahead this week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

A warm front will work northward across the state tonight and bring another chance for showers and storms to portions of the area. Locations mainly north and east of Green Bay will have the best chance to see rain late tonight and early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy with lows muggy again in the mid to upper 60s.

As the warm front moves to our north skies will clear on Wednesday as gusty southwest winds develop. Those winds combined with the sunny conditions will let temperatures soar into the upper 80s to lower 90s area wide. The average last day for a 90° temperature is August 15th in Green Bay. Another storm chance arrives late Wednesday and Wednesday night.

Skies will be partly cloudy Thursday with more scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will still be warm in the middle 80s. Widespread rain is looking more likely Thursday night and Friday. Rainfall through Friday could be over an inch for much of Northeast Wisconsin.

Cooler and less humid conditions will be with us for the weekend with highs in the low to middle 70s. Highs remain in the 70s early next week with a chance for rain on Monday.

