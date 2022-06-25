The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Thunderstorm and shower chances continue throughout this evening and will end around midnight tonight. This leaves tomorrow much cooler, less humid, and windy with a high temperature for your Sunday reaching to 75 degrees and wind gusts potentially reaching over 30 mph.

Monday is looking to be a nicer day for the start of your week with temperatures just shy of the 80 degree mark and mainly clear skies.

Afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances return on Tuesday, before another 80 degree and mostly sunny day on Wednesday.

Thunderstorms roll back in on Thursday as well as the humidity, with temperatures reaching 87. These thunderstorms will continue into Friday before a nicer start to your weekend.