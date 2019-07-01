More rain chances early this week

Showers and storms developing across Minnesota and South Dakota will be towards Wisconsin through the overnight. If these storms hold together they could give portions of northeast Wisconsin a chance for showers and storms early Monday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 60s.

After a few showers or storm early Monday we will have another chance for rain during the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rain . It will be a warm and muggy day once again with highs in the lower 80s away from the lake. Small rain chances continue on Tuesday before we get a dry day back in the forecast by the middle of the week.

