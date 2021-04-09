More rain chances move in late Saturday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Tonight: The slow moving low pressure system, which has been to our west, finally moves northward away from Northeast Wisconsin. Any rain left over will wrap up before the early morning hours. Lows tonight will be back into the 40s.

Tomorrow: It will start dry for Saturday. However, another low pressure system to our south will bring another chance of rain in the afternoon and evening. The first spots to see rain on Saturday will be south and along the lakeshore.

Sunday: Rain will linger for parts of Sunday as this second low pressure system exits. Highs remain in the 50s.

Next Week: Gloomy conditions will stick around. Some rain chances during the week with highs potentially dipping into the 40s on Tuesday. Every other day will see close to normal highs in the 50s.