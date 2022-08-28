The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Looks like another decent rain chance for Sunday. We’ll have scattered thunderstorms rolling across Wisconsin, and in our area, the highest chance for rain will be within a window from the late morning until the evening. Plan on muggy weather and highs in the mid and upper 70s.

After that batch of rain moves away in the evening, partly cloudy skies will follow – temporarily taking us out of rain chances. The low is 68 degrees and it will remain quite humid. Don’t be surprised if some fog develops in a few areas late.

Another thunderstorm chance quickly moves in again early Monday morning. Following that, skies will go from cloudy to sunny by the afternoon. That sun works our highs to 86 degrees later in the day!