More rain chances return Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Clouds increasing Wednesday morning as a powerful Autumn storm system churns to the west by the Dakotas. In addition to the clouds, we will have several rain chances move in. Midday into the afternoon is the first chance of showers, and another batch will be scattered thunderstorms in the evening – but the main take away will that it will not be raining all day long. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.

Breezier weather heading into the evening with scattered thundershowers. At this time, a storm may produce gusty winds. Rain chances will go away shortly after midnight. The low is 55 degrees.

Tomorrow will be a brighter day, but we hold a gusty SW wind in the forecast. Becoming mostly sunny and 67 degrees.