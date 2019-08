A rainy Monday as two separate systems bring a good bet for scattered showers and some rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Severe weather is not a huge risk today, more so is the heavy rain threat as some of our communities may pick up over an inch of accumulation.

Temperatures will stay on the cooler end today with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will also be a bit breezy from 10 to 20 miles per hour out of the southeast.