1  of  2
Closings
Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services

MORE RAIN: Flooding an issue until Tuesday morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INTERACTIVE: Wisconsin Weather Radar

Blustery winds and inches of rain continue to bring a flooding threat through Monday and into Tuesday morning. Take a look at the headlines issued at 5am:

Soaking rainfall and a windy Monday. The high is 52 degrees and falling to go with a NE wind at 20 to 40 miles per hour.

Tonight, still windy with scattered lighter showers and a 47 degree low. NE winds persist at 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be a bit breezy, but rain will start to clear through the morning. Temps top out at 56 degrees.

A very nice stretch of Wisconsin weather for Wednesday into the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s. It will be even warmer into the weekend as temps approach 80 degrees.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIR's "Test and Tune" fills drag strip"

Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert

Thumbnail for the video titled "Former UW-Green Bay standout begins coaching career at St. Norbert"

Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bay Port junior reacts to extended recruiting lockdown"

Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd's Buford talks extension, historic first season"

Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gamblers use USHL Draft to reload after shortened season"

Herd exercises option on Chase Buford

Thumbnail for the video titled "Herd exercises option on Chase Buford"
More Weather