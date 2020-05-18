MORE RAIN: Flooding an issue until Tuesday morning

Blustery winds and inches of rain continue to bring a flooding threat through Monday and into Tuesday morning. Take a look at the headlines issued at 5am:









Soaking rainfall and a windy Monday. The high is 52 degrees and falling to go with a NE wind at 20 to 40 miles per hour.

Tonight, still windy with scattered lighter showers and a 47 degree low. NE winds persist at 20 to 30 miles per hour.

Tomorrow will be a bit breezy, but rain will start to clear through the morning. Temps top out at 56 degrees.

A very nice stretch of Wisconsin weather for Wednesday into the weekend with sunshine and highs in the 70s. It will be even warmer into the weekend as temps approach 80 degrees.

