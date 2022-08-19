The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Spotty showers continue this evening, primarily towards the north and west, before more rain and thunderstorms arrive overnight across the entire WFRV viewing area.

Low pressure remains in control throughout this weekend, and will move from Central MN towards Central IL throughout the day tomorrow, spinning more showers and thunderstorms across our area. Temperatures drop a bit tomorrow into the mid 70s, but the humidity sticks around.

The remaining energy from the low pressure system lingers around slightly for Sunday morning, creating the opportunity for small rain chances. Things will clear out by the evening on Sunday, giving way to a beautiful day on Monday.

Tuesday will be another nice day, with a touch more humidity.

Storm chances arrive again for Wednesday and Thursday, before more sunshine returns for next Friday.