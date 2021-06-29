More rain likely Tuesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…
A warm and muggy Monday even with all the clouds across the state. In the clouds will be a few showers for morning commuters, while scattered thunderstorms will form in the afternoon and early evening. The afternoon storms could produce downpours, lightning and damaging wind gusts – but the severe threat overall is fairly low. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.
After the few evening storms, the skies will clear out overnight. The low is 63 degrees and it will continue to feel a little damp or muggy.
Tomorrow will begin with sunshine with more afternoon clouds. A warm and muggy day with a high of 83 degrees. Another isolated thunderstorm chance will be later in the day.