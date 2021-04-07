More rain, temps slipping this week

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

ONE MORE really warm April day for Wednesday with temps bumping into the 70s to around 80 degrees, but this time the lake and bay will be much cooler in the 50s and 60s. That’s because a breezy SE wind in the afternoon will pick up off the water from 10 to 20 mph. Skies will be partly sunny with dry conditions expected.

Rain chances pick up as soon as the early evening through the overnight tonight with hit/miss thundershowers. Skies will be mostly cloudy if there is not rain, which should keep overnight temperatures in the lower 50s.

Not an all-day rain tomorrow, but there will be showers working into the state especially for the afternoon. Temps will not quite be as warm in the middle 60s, and 50s by Lake Michigan.