More rain the next several days

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers expected today. It will be a breezy and cool day as well as highs will only reach the upper 50s to around 60 degrees. We’ll have an east wind at 10-20 mph.

This is now the wettest September on record as of Saturday.

We will have plenty of clouds tonight with a few rain showers at times. Lows will cool into the low to middle 50s.

More rain expected at times especially early Monday before we get back into more sunshine during the second half of the day. That sun along with a south breeze will allow temperatures to warm well above average in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees! Average highs this time of the year are in the middle 60s.

Current precipitation this year in Green Bay

Temperatures will remain in the 70s on Tuesday with more soaking rain by Tuesday. Highs dip back into the 50s by Wednesday with rain still in the forecast. Over the next week rainfall totals could be in the 1-4″ range.