More rain this weekend!

From the Storm Team 5 Weather Center…

Nicer weather moves in Friday as a ridge of high pressure draws near. We will keep clouds around today, but some rays of sunshine will burst through. By the lake and bay there will be more clouds, and a few sprinkles under the clouds could be possible.

Winds turn to the north and northeast during the day from 5 to 15 miles per hour, and that wind direction will draw in a cool fall day with highs temperatures in the mid 50s.

Great football weather under the lights tonight! Partly cloudy skies out there for the evening, followed up by increasing clouds clouds overnight. Temperatures will drop to 44 degrees.

Rain comes back tomorrow! Scattered showers begin during the late morning and continue into the evening. Winds will be a bit breezy at times to go with the rain, with highs back to 55 degrees.

Sunday turns nicer, but we keep the breezy wind around. Partly sunny skies with a high of 62. A stray shower later in the day is possible up to the north.