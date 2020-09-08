More rain Wednesday, then warmer next week

The Latest Northeast Wisconsin Weather Forecast from Storm Team 5…

It’s been a gloomy and chilly Tuesday across Northeast Wisconsin. Those conditions will continue tonight with on and off rain showers in the forecast. Lows will be on the cool side as well with lower 40s possible to the north of Green Bay.

Cloudy skies and more rain will be seen area wide on Wednesday. Another cool and blustery day can be expected as well as highs get stuck in the low to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-15 mph. This could lead to minor flooding issues for areas along the western and southern shores of the bay. Additional rainfall through early Thursday could be in the 0.5″-1.00″ range with lighter totals to the north.





Rain showers will depart through the morning on Thursday with a gradual clearing trend into the afternoon. Highs will get back into the 60s. More sunshine on Friday with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Showers and storms along a cold front late Friday and Saturday will bring the area its next chance for rain. Sunday is looking to be the drier of the two days with highs near 70. A nice couple of days will then take us into the early portions of next week with highs closer to average.

DOWNLOAD THE FREE STORM TEAM 5 WEATHER APP HERE

Apple Store | Google Store