More scattered showers, and cooler air to follow

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

More rain comes back for Wednesday as a spiraling area of low pressure moves through the state. In the morning there will be clouds and hit/miss showers. By midday and the afternoon, the center of the storm shifting through will bring our communities scattered showers. Rain will pull away in the early evening. The winds will increase today from 15 to 25 miles per hour, and high temps will reach the middle 50s by the afternoon — 10 to 15 degrees above average.

Exiting showers in the evening followed by lingering cloud cover tonight. Winds will stay up through the first half of the night, with a west wind at that time from 10 to 20 miles per hour. The low tonight is 33 degrees.

Partly sunny skies move in for Thursday with cooler high temps around 45 degrees. A new system will work up toward the western great lakes and could clip the far southern and lakeside counties with a mix of rain and wet snow later in the day. Accumulation is not anticipated.