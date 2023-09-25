The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…

Low pressure over Southwestern Wisconsin has brought cloud cover and scattered shower/thunderstorm chances all day long.

Expect spotty showers through tonight with maybe a rumble of thunder. By tomorrow morning, this area of low pressure will spin heavier showers/t-storms during the early parts of the day to our southern/western communities. After that, we will see another day like today, with scattered shower and thunderstorm chances all day long.

The bulk of this storm system should clear out by bedtime tomorrow night, and then more spotty shower chances are in store for Wednesday. By Thursday early morning, we dry out from the rain and will see decreasing cloud cover through the day.

As of now, lots of sunshine is in store for this weekend.