More showers for the 4th

From Storm Team 5…

Rain from yesterday along with calm winds, and high dew points bringing on some early morning fog. Some of the fog has dropped visibility less than a quarter mile in some of our communities. Most of the fog should burn off with sunshine through the mid morning.

Patchy dense fog is being reported in many of our communities Wednesday morning where visibility has dropped less than a quarter mile. Most of the fog should burn off during the mid morning. Posted by WFRV Local 5 on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

For today, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with MORE SUN than clouds at times. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s, and you’ll also feel that humidity again.

Tonight, skies will be partly cloudy and should remain dry for any fireworks shows tonight! At dusk, temperatures will be comfortable in the low 70s and feeling muggy. Later at night, AN ISOLATED SHOWER can’t be ruled out crossing through our area. Overnight lows will drop to 63 degrees.

For the 4th of July, there is a chance for some hit or miss showers and storms. Coverage will be rather isolated in the morning, giving the way to more scattered storms in the afternoon and early evening. High temperatures push back into the low and mid 80s.

THE GOOD NEWS: At this point it does look dry as any rain chance fizzles out before dusk!

Friday, more rain comes about with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It stays muggy with a high of 84 degrees.

DRY WEATHER RETURNS Saturday! You’ll notice cooler and much humid air for the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny with a high of 77.

Sunday, a nice day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 78 degrees.

More clouds and sun for Monday, staying dry early next week. Temperatures top out at 81 degrees.

Tuesday, increasing clouds will be seen, giving way to a chance for showers late at night. Highs reach 83.